Hard Rock Live reschedules Mark Chesnutt show

TULSA – The Mark Chesnutt performance planned for Oct. 27 at Hard Rock Live, inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa, is postponed due a death in his family.
The new date for the show is Feb. 9, 2023. Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored on the new date.
Additional tickets are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s, and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
