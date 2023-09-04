TULSA – The World Series of Poker Circuit stop has concluded at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa, and another champion is heading to Las Vegas.
Wichita, Kansas native Mark Barrientos is Hard Rock Tulsa’s newest circuit champion and will represent the gaming destination in the 2024 World Series of Poker Global Casino Championship in Las Vegas next year.
Barrientos beat out the Circuit Main Event field of 397 on Monday, Aug. 28. walking away with $126,920, a WSOP circuit ring and a ticket punched to Las Vegas for the $1,000,000 Tournament of Champions. This is his second overall ring of his career.
“The first ring meant a lot, so I felt that I had something to prove,” Barrientos said. “This one feels a little better because I think I played better through this one. The structure of this tournament is very helpful with it. It has big pay jumps, and it tends to pay off people who are patient and that was my plan coming into the day.”
Barrientos shared the final table with runner-up Lionel Jiang from Leewood, Kansas, with a prize of $78,440. Also seated at the final table was Brent Gregory who finished with $56,785, James Stone with $41,707, Wayne Nicholsen with $31,087, Tomas Teran with $23,519, and Mark Martin with $18,065.
The circuit champion is the first representative from Hard Rock Tulsa to head to Vegas for the season. The circuit will return for another main event table in March 2024.
WSOP Circuit Events are a series of poker tournaments hosted throughout the United States and the world, beginning in early August each year, and culminating the following summer, with a $1,000,000 Global Casino Championship where the victor earns a WSOP gold bracelet.
For more information on WSOP, visit www.WSOP.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.