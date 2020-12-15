TULSA – Hard Rock Live, formerly known as The Joint: Tulsa, has been awarded the prestigious 2020 Casino of the Year – Theater award by the Academy of Country Music. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa will officially accept the award as part of the 55th Annual ACM Awards in August 2021.
According to the Academy of Country Music, the award is presented to an outstanding theater within a casino, selected by a professional panel of judges. Hard Rock Live beat out four other casino nominees in the race for the 2020 award: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas; The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino in Las Vegas; Winstar Global Event Center in Thackerville; and Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.
“The national spotlight shines on Hard Rock Tulsa today because of our loyal fans and premier staff,” said Martin Madewell, general manager for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. “We’ve created a reputation of bringing the best of the best in country music to Oklahoma that spans all decades and all eras. It’s incredibly humbling to be recognized nationally by this industry institution.”
Since opening its doors in 2010 as The Joint: Tulsa, Hard Rock Live has been one of the leading country music venues in Oklahoma with hundreds of sold-out performances, including Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Jon Pardi, Reba McEntire, Hank Williams Jr., Lady A, Glen Campbell, Sugarland, Dolly Parton, Martina McBride, Vince Gill, Little Big Town, Cody Jinks, Willie Nelson, Tanya Tucker, Dierks Bentley and more.
“Congratulations to my friends at Hard Rock Tulsa for their ACM Casino of the Year award. I love playing there as often as we can,” said country star Gary Allan. “We can’t wait to get back.”
The venue has also hosted a number of other iconic artists like Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette, KISS, Steven Tyler, Kid Rock, Paul Simon, Journey and Ringo Starr.
“This is just the beginning for our venue,” Madewell said. “From our light and sound engineers to our ushers and box office cashiers, we pride ourselves in delivering a world-class experience. When the time is right and the lights come back on, you can bet we will all celebrate this award together.”
For more information on the ACM Awards, visit www.acmcountry.com.
Located off Interstate 44 at exit 240, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment.
