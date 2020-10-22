Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Mostly clear this evening. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.