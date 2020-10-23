The task ahead is haunting! Halloween - a holiday that revolves around groups of children running from home to home, sharing germs as they reach sticky hands into buckets of wonderful treats - seems like an underdog against a global health pandemic.
But as this week comes to an end, Halloween is happening. Participation in trick-or-treating, pumpkin-carving and costume contests have become woven into the American way of life, so we may celebrate a little differently this year, but have a hauntingly good time.
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 until dark, Cherokee County 4-H members will be hosting a trunk-or-treat at the Cherokee County Community Building parking lot. We ask parents of trick-or-treaters to keep everyone in the vehicle and carefully drive-thru. We are excited to offer this event for families to enjoy while staying safe. We will have healthy treats, child-sized masks and other not-so-healthy treats for children.
Carefully plan what you will do this year to assure that healthy eating habits are practiced. This can be challenging, since the goal of most children is to get as much Halloween candy as possible for their own private stashes. It is important to eat a healthy meal prior to trick or treating so the kids don't feel ill by the end of the night. If you plan to attend several Halloween events, you should definitely ration those treats out carefully and plan plenty of exercise for the whole family.
Limit the houses your children can visit to a two- or three-block radius. That way, the treats will most likely come from neighbors and friends, and the moderate amount of treats will be manageable. Instruct children to wait until they get home to eat any of their goodies so you can inspect them first. Let them keep only treats that are wrapped commercially. Inspect and throw away any treats with signs of tampering: tears in wrappers, tiny pinholes, unusual appearance or discoloration.
Since Halloween is on Saturday, you can make some spooky treats for your family and allow your children to assist you. There are lots of Spooktacular recipes on the internet from a four-course meal, to snacks and treats. Or you could have a pumpkin carving/decorating contest. If you have small children, help them carve or decorate the pumpkins. Use age-appropriate carving tools, or you carve their ideas. Kids can help when it comes to cleaning the gooey mess out of their pumpkins with a spoon and their hands. Everyone can take part in the carving of a jack-o'-lantern.
One final "historical" trivia question for you today: What was candy corn originally called? It was called "chicken feed." Because corn is what was used to feed chickens, the creation was called "Chicken Feed" and came in a box with a colorful rooster on it. Look it up!
No matter what your plan is this Halloween, stay safe and have fun!
For more information contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service wat 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
