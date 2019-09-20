While many people have heard breakfast is the most important meal of the day, we know this is especially true for our young learners.
A nourishing meal at the start of the school day can help improve student academic performance and behavior. Additionally, studies have shown that children who eat breakfast have improved concentration, alertness, comprehension, memory and learning. When students have access to a healthy school breakfast, they have access to the nutrition they need to learn, grow, and succeed.
Studies show that children and adults who eat breakfast work more efficiently. Those who skip breakfast become tired, irritable and react slower than those who eat breakfast. Think of your body as an engine. Food nutrients and calories fuel your body just like gasoline fuels a vehicle. After an overnight fast of eight to twelve hours, your brain needs fuel for energy. Skipping breakfast leaves your brain without fuel, making it difficult to concentrate and solve problems.
Common excuses for skipping breakfast include lack of time, not liking breakfast foods, and need for weight loss. But there is no good excuse to not eat breakfast. Eating in the morning gets your "motor" running and helps you become a role model for others. In fact, skipping breakfast has been linked to obesity.
Make small changes to your morning routine. If you're not a breakfast eater, start by adding a glass of milk or a piece of fruit. It's all about balance. Enjoy bacon and eggs one day, and try a bowl of oatmeal topped with raisins and fat-free milk the next. Try nontraditional breakfast foods, such as pasta or crackers with cheese. Enjoy all foods in moderation. If you like sugar-coated cereal, mix it with whole-grain cereal.
It is always good to eat something in the morning, but some foods are better than others. A breakfast that contains a variety of nutrients is best. Choose foods from several food groups to give you a variety of vitamins and minerals to sustain you until lunch.
Breakfast should provide about 30 percent of your calories and nutrients for the day. Choose foods high in iron, such as whole and enriched grains and cereals, raisins, prunes and dried apricots. Some non-traditional breakfast foods that are high in iron include nuts, dark green leafy vegetables, meat, poultry and fish.
Vitamin C improves your body's absorption of vitamins and minerals. So, drink vitamin C-rich orange juice, instead of coffee or soda, with your breakfast. On mornings when you may have to grab a breakfast bar or toaster pastry, be sure to include milk or juice to boost your breakfast's nutritional value.
Celebrate Better Breakfast Day on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
