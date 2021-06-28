An Independence Day celebration came early this weekend at Sequoyah State Park, when people flocked in to see a fireworks display off the shore of Fort Gibson Lake.
The park had several food trucks throughout the day Saturday for people to fill up on. Then, a cornhole tournament was held, while the Paul Holt Band performed on the park’s tennis court. And as the sun began to slip below the horizon, revelers of all ages were setting up lawn chairs or finding a good place in the grass to watch the show.
“There are a ton of people out here,” said Michael Braxton, who showed up with his family to watch the show. “I didn’t know this was a thing until I saw it on Facebook, but apparently, everyone else got the message. I’m just happy I found a parking spot.”
Plenty of people heard about the fireworks show, but the reason some had likely not heard of it before this year is because it’s been on hiatus for the past five or six years. Park Manager Tony Presley said so many visitors rolled into the park that at one point, the staff had to start turning them away.
“We ended up turning people away once we filled Chickasaw up, which is before you get to the golf course,” he said. “There just wasn’t anywhere else to put them.”
The Sequoyah Lodge was completely full, and the campgrounds had been fully booked. One crowd of people watched the show from Sequoyah Bay, some gathered at the Wildwood campground across the lake, and a myriad of boaters floated on Fort Gibson Lake to catch the show.
“We stopped doing it when the budget got real tight. Luckily, this year, we had a few donors and the park partners had some money, so the park was able to start back doing it again. I was really pleased,” Presley said. “We got a call from one of our sponsors and he thought it was great, and he was looking forward to doing it again next year.”
