The Board of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority, during an April 20 meeting, accepted a hay bail bid for the Tahlequah Municipal Airport.
Jennifer Garvin, membership and economic development manager for Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, filled in for CEO-President Nathan Reed and said the bid was awarded to Keith Shankle for $7,105.
During the president's report, Garvin advised they are working with Tulsa Small Business Development Office on a series of workshops and seminars for small business support. TRDA is closing on 20 acres at the Business and Technology Park with Cherokee Nation.
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is May 18 at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.