Throughout American history, hats were a part of everyday life. A gentleman could not go out in public without his hat, and ladies often wore sun hats and bonnets.
Hats were a necessary accessory because many people spent a lot of time outside. The chapeaux protected their wearers from both the sun and any unexpected rainfall. Some attribute the diminishing popularity of hats to President Dwight D. Eisenhower and the construction of the interstate highway system. Before then, individuals depended on public transportation – one place they could show off their headwear.
Henry Ford invented the Model-T car, which allowed the middle class access to private transportation. As many of these cars flooded the new highway systems, many found hats cumbersome to wear in cramped cabins, and slowly they fell out of fashion.
Though the evidence does not fully support it, many believe hats took a hit in popularity in 1961 after President John F. Kennedy decided not to wear one during his inauguration speech. Regardless, hats still have a place in America, and in Tahlequah, and a handful of stores specialize in selling headwear.
In the winter, hats are still used to keep heads warm, but in the summer, people wear baseball hats – even if they don’t play baseball – or hats while gardening or boating. And many Cherokee County residents have not let go of their cowboy hat tradition, which is evident at Western outfitters such as Workman's.
Gannyn Gower is a new employee at Workman's who spends time upstairs in the Western apparel section. Gower explained that the primary cowboy hats they sell are either made of straw or of felt. The felt hats are typically more popular in the winter because they are thicker and softer. Straw hats, on the other hand, are more popular in the summer.
Most of the hats on the display now are straw hats, but that will likely change as the season cools down.
“A lot of the people who buy hats here are cowboys,” said Gower.
While hats have dwindled in popularity over the decades, among farm workers, they are still a must-have item. Tahlequah upholds an agrarian tradition, and Workman's has no lack of customers to purchase its various styles of cowboy hats.
The NSU RiverHawks Bookstore is the go-to place for official NSU merchandise, and a popular place to purchase hats. With the cancellation of fall sports, many have feared this would affect the sale of NSU apparel. To counter the effects of game cancellations, NSU is selling a lot of its merchandise online to alumni.
“A lot of alumni come to our website. They know they can’t buy NSU gear elsewhere, and we have had an upturn in sales from that,” said NSU employee Joy Mays.
The store in the University Center also receives a fair amount of foot traffic, all things considered, and there are usually promotions on the hats.
“We are nearly always having a buy-one-get-one deal on a selection of our hats,” said Mays.
The bookstore currently carries NSU baseball caps and beanies. Sometimes it has other styles of hats, but baseball caps are by far the best seller.
“People just like them. They are comfortable, and many are one-size-fits-all. They are good on men and women,” said Mays.
Avenue Skateshop also pushes a lot of headwear. They sell a lot of Santa Cruz hats because skaters like the flat-style bill. The store has been open since 2016 and has seen a lot of support because of the skateboarding community in Tahlequah.
Hats are in no short supply in Tahlequah, and this season, store owners expect an upturn in sales. To many, hats are not merely a head covering, but they reveal something of personality, whether it is their favorite sports team or an indication of a pastime. Some local shops will even customize hats.
