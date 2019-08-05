Community Development Institute Head Start is enrolling children from 6 weeks of age to school age from families employed in jobs related to agriculture.
Documentation needed includes: birth certificate or hospital record, if available; proof of residency, such as a current utility bill, lease agreement, etc.; paycheck stubs for the preceding full mionth; copies of 2018 Income Tax 1040 or W-2s; proof of public assistance such as TANF, SSI, Medicaid, unemployment benefits, etc., if applicable; current immunization record; and proof or migrant move, if applicable. Services include: educational development, school readiness, meals and snacks, free transportation, health services, and more.
For more information, call 918-948-9824 or visit 351 Academy St., Building D in Tahlequah.
