Head Start program caters to migrant students

Tahlequah is now home to a new Head Start program geared toward migrant and seasonal families that move from region to region in search of agricultural work.
The East Coast Migrant Head Start Project offer families a place where their children will be taken care of and given an education to prepare them for future schooling. It might sometimes be mistaken as a center for child care services, but Rita Rey, senior communications specialist for ECMHSP, said it's much more than that.
"We provide early childhood education services," Rey said. "With kids, the smaller they are, the more they learn. Between the ages of birth-3 is when kids will learn the most. So we take care of kids anywhere from 6 weeks until the time they are ready to go to public school."
Students enrolled at ECMHSP's Tahlequah location - and any of its locations, for that matter - also receive health services. The staff makes sure students are up to date with immunizations, set up well-child visits, schedule their dental exams, and assist with any treatment needed.
Another aspect of the program is a focus on nutrition. No students will go hungry, and the parents don't have to pack a lunch or provide a meal. Babies in need will receive formula and diapers, and older kids get a snack and two meals a day.
"We make sure they're well balanced meals," Rey said. "And we work hand-in-hand with our parents to make sure the menu is multicultural, because primarily our families are Hispanic, so we take their opinions into consideration as far as what their kids should be eating at the center."
The new Head Start center is also prepared to handle children with a diagnosed disability, as the staff works with local health centers, therapists and service providers to ensure a student will continue with their development. Rey said the staff keeps any eye out for any disability they may suspect, too.
"So we are very careful to make sure that our children are growing and they're hitting the milestones when they should be," she said. "If they're not, we make sure they do receive the health services to diagnose anything that could potentially be wrong."
Through various community assessments, ECMHSP found Tahlequah has a need for its services. It's able to serve people who are up to 60 minutes away from the site, so as the staffers recruit families that may be in need, they'll be visiting area nurseries, farms, and agricultural facilities.
"It's not just serving the children; it's a holistic approach of serving the families, too," said Malanya Hasmanis, Head Start administrator for Oklahoma. "So we want families to know how we're able to empower them and really help connect them with services that are going to help their families overall be the best they can be."
Many families the Head Start Project serves are of Hispanic descent, so dual language learning practices are important. The project ensures staff are available to speak whatever language a student might be accustomed to speaking, whether it be Swahili or Creole, said Hasmanis.
While the Migrant Head Start Project offers the same services as most Head Start programs, the families it serves are often more vulnerable, because most migrate for seasonal work.
"If those services weren't available, a lot of these parents would end up taking their kids to the field," said Rey. "They would be exposing them to the sun, pesticides, or these kids would be left with a babysitter, versus at our Head Start center, where they're not only taken care of, but they're also getting a great education. Head Start has been proven, in studies they've done throughout the years, that kids who attend Head Start programs are more likely to graduate from high school."
Check it out
The new East Coast Migrant Head Start Project in Tahlequah is at 351 Academy St., Building D. For more information, visit ecmhsp.org, or call 800-655-6831.
