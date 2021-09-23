Health care access key to lowering infant mortality rate

September is Infant Mortality Awareness Month, and since 2007, it has dropped 18 percent throughout the state. This shift is seen as a win in most parts of Oklahoma.
In Cherokee County, some doctors are skeptical of these numbers, particularly in Indian Country or in areas with a concentration of people of color.
Charles Knife Chief is an gynecologist and obstetrician at W. W. Hastings Hospital, and has experience working at IHS clinics for many years. He explained that access to health care is principal to decreasing the infant mortality rate.
"There are several factors that are involved. Prenatal care is one, but there is also prenatal care availability," said Knife Chief.
He expects that in recent years, availability of clinics and health care has affected the infant mortality rate, and that is something to celebrate.
Joyce Marshall, director of Maternal and Child Health Service in Oklahoma City, said the statistic reflects the work that Oklahoma has made to make health care available to as many of its residents as possible.
"Approximately 50 more babies a year in Oklahoma are able to spend their first birthday with their families!" said Marshall. "Oklahoma continues to take positive steps to reduce infant deaths through the work of many dedicated partners and individuals."
Knife Chief said a racial disparity exists between communities that maintain low infant mortality rates and those that don't. Black, Latino, and Indigenous populations are most at risk of encountering higher infant mortality rates because they do not have equal access to health care, and they also experience greater preexisting conditions that make pregnancy risky.
Communities of color are more likely to rely on government programs, such as Medicaid and food assistance. These populations, in turn, are more likely to experience drug use, poor nutrition, high blood pressure, smoke, and abuse alcohol.
"That affects premature labor and premature birth. Pre-labor is a big indication of infant mortality rate," said Knife Chief. "The biggest push is to try to get in patients early, diagnose their underlying medical issues, if they have any, treat them, and monitor them throughout their pregnancy. As doctors, we don't have control over compliance. You can tell people to stop smoking, and they don't."
Those who have to travel far to make their prenatal appointments are less likely of doing so. Many Native Americans throughout Northeastern Oklahoma, and even out of state travel to W. W. Hastings to receive care. When patients are unable to make their appointments, the infant mortality rate increases.
"We have obesity as an issue. It is a factor. body mass index has increased over the last 30 years or so. From a Native standpoint, the government had commodities and gave them to Native Americans to get them calories to keep them alive," he said.
He explained that empty calories do harm to mothers, as well as to their children. Deliveries are most successful when mothers are healthy. He encourages mothers-to-be to eat good food, eliminate harmful substances, exercise - as apporpriate - and regularly visit the doctor, including all prenatal visits.
"The biggest factor is access to medical care, which has improved. Looking at it optimistically, the infant mortality rate has been decreasing. However, compared to other countries, we're still behind. Places like Europe, France, England, and Germany are ahead of us," he said.
He attributes Europe's universal health care systems as one of the reasons why they experience the lowest infant mortality rates in the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.