In Tahlequah, many resources are available to people in need, even those without tribal citizenship.
The Cherokee County Health Department provides a variety of services, such as a general clinic that conducts STD testing and treatment, pregnancy tests, family planning, emergency contraception, a tuberculosis control clinic, communicable disease control, immunizations and head lice checks as listed on the CCHD webpage. The CCHD also houses the Children First and SoonerStart programs.
The CCHD is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Help In Crisis Inc is another resource for area residents, as Victims Services Coordinator Krys Havenar explained.
“Help In Crisis is based out of Tahlequah and we serve Cherokee, Adair, Wagoner, and Sequoyah counties. We have satellite offices in Stilwell, Sallisaw, and Wagoner. We work with victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking,” said Havenar. “We serve all ages, races, and genders. All of our services are confidential.”
Havenar provided a brief overview of HIC services.
“We have an emergency shelter for victims that are fleeing an abusive relationship and are in immediate danger. While at shelter, victims receive case management and safety planning to help them get back on their feet,” said Havenar. “All services that are available in shelter are also available to victims who do not need shelter.”
Havenar said that along with case management and safety planning, HIC provides support groups for victims and survivors of domestic violence in Cherokee, Adair, and Wagoner counties.
“We can assist with protective orders and can accompany victims to court. We can help victims who are seeking to press charges against their abuser with filing police reports, and be present with them throughout the court system if the case goes to trial,” said Havenar.
HIC also oversees the Sexual Assault Nurse Exam program in Cherokee, Adair, Wagoner, and Sequoyah counties.
“If someone is sexually assaulted, they can have a exam done at the hospital for free to help collect evidence in case they want to report the crime and identify any injuries that may require further treatment,” said Havenar. “Victims have the option of filing an official police report or having the exam done anonymously.”
To access services and guidance, HIC has two hotlines at 1-800-300-5321 or 918-456-4357.
“All of our services are individualized to each person and their specific situation. All services are voluntary and we seek to support and encourage survivors to choose what is best for them,” said Havenar. “We also have a Spanish speaker on staff and are able to provide language interpretation for Spanish-speaking victims as needed.”
For those in need of meal assistance, there are a number of food outlets in the area.
According to its website, CARE Food Pantry in Tahlequah is a cooperative Christian effort to provide hunger assistance services within Cherokee County, for neighbors in need, particularly those not served by the existing social service programs, as well as those eligible recipients of existing programs whose needs are not fully met.
CARE provides an emergency food pantry to all residents of Cherokee County with proof of identification, limited to once a month.
From the Zoë Institute and the Cherokee County Christian Ministerial Alliance, the Hands of Grace warehouse in Park Hill offers county residents in need with a variety of items, typically including food, paper products, clothing, hygiene items, diapers and household items. The institute’s website states that families can access the warehouse four times within a four month period but that they must first obtain a voucher from the Zoë Institute office in downtown Tahlequah.
Covering state residents, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services provides services for Oklahomans in need, including energy assistance, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. Information for assistance from OKDHS is available at https://www.okdhslive.org/Default.aspx
More information
For more area resources, Eastern Oklahoma 211 has a directory on area services ranging from transportation to housing to food, available at: http://www.navigateresources.net/tulh/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.