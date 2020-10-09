Members of health service agencies participated in a webinar hosted by Northeastern State University Friday to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted health providers, managers, and systems.
The third in a six-part retrospective series on the pandemic in Northeast Oklahoma focused on virtual accommodations, improvements since the beginning of COVID-19, and the trial vaccine.
Dr. Steven Lahr, board-certified in general psychiatry and medial director for family and children services, said his institute created the Pandemic Response Committee in light of the virus.
"What technology do we need to continue doing these services, how can we safely provides these services, what PPE is needed so we can continue to provide face-to-face services?" Lahr said. "As we were making changes, we also rewrote all of our policies and procedures as we went to make sure we were continuing to provide care at the incongruence with our mission."
Lahr said they had to redeploy staff after the schools closed in March.
"We have front desk staff that no longer have a position they need to be in," Lahr said. "With the jail staff, when the jail closed, we now have therapists and case managers who no longer have a practice location. We evaluated what are the other needs in the agency."
Lahr said patients can either visit the office face-to-face, or use TeleHealth software. However, that's made scheduling and engagement more difficult in the mental health field.
"We plan to take advantage of the funding for technology, to continue to master that technology, and then see how we can deliver services in the community using iPads and other types of TeleHealth equipment," Dr. Lahr said.
Dr. R. Stephen Jones, executive director of Cherokee National Health Services, provided a presentation to the panel. Jones gave a timeline beginning the moment COVID-19 was first reported in U.S. to Sept. 21.
James Thompson, regional director of District 4 of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said one of the things they dealt with at the start of the pandemic was long-term care facilities.
"It still seems to be a continuing topic at different points functioning within COVID-19 and the pandemic response," Thompson said. "One of those items we were able to do here within our eight-country district is to provide a level of testing to the facilities in support of both their patients and their staff, to provide that identification so they could mitigate that potential spread as soon as possible."
Thompson said they were the first district in the state to use the National Guard to provide an in-depth cleaning of a long-term care facility. Thompson said the OSDH provides COVID-19 testing at the state level, and testing is being done on a daily basis.
"If you need a test, you can get a test, and that hasn't been a problem," Thompson said. "It was originally, when testing was in short supply. As we are looking forward into the vaccine, it's the same thing. As they begin to start making those types of things, there's limited supply, and as they become more proficient and efficient at it, the supply grows and demand becomes less."
Webinar attendees asked the panel members for their stance on the potential vaccine and if they'd take it.
"I've thought a lot about that. If the physician leadership within our organization -- our experts, and we have an infectious disease expert, an epidemiologist, as well as Dr. Montgomery, who is an internal medicine physician - when they feel the vaccine had been vetted, is tested, and is safe, yes," said Brian Hail, deputy executive director of external operations for CNHS. "And you have someone like Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and or Dr. [Deborah] Birx who says it's safe and ready to do, I'll absolutely take it."
Lahr echoed Hail and added the unknown for a vaccine that's in the trial stage makes it difficult to decide a stance right now.
"[That's] without having information relatively available as to what the counterindications might be. I will tell you one of the other challenges we discussed with the vaccine revolved around who it's designed for, who it's developed for," Lahr said. "So the different age groups and the different categories will also impact who can actually receive that vaccine. There's a lot of different aspects that are going to minimize certain individual's ability to receive that vaccine, just as we have certain vaccines today that are not suggested for certain individuals."
What's next
NSU's next webinar is Oct. 16, at 10 a.m., when members of the media will be on hand to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had and their response. For more information, go to https://academics.nsuok.edu/extendedlearning/Webinar-Series.
