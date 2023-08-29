On Saturday, Aug. 26, over 100 people gathered at the Anthis-Brenan Sports Complex in Tahlequah for a color run honoring the unseen victims and survivors of overdose.
Statistics do not lie. The website Overdoseday.com stated that in 2021, the United States had 107,622 drug overdose deaths, an increase of 15% from the previous year. Two-thirds of these deaths involved synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl. Opioids kill more than 136 Americans every day.
In Cherokee County, there have been 13 overdoses this year alone.
Thursday, Aug. 31, is International Overdose Awareness Day. IOAD is a global event held on Aug. 31 of every year. Its mission is to raise awareness about overdose prevention, reduce stigma, and support those who have lost loved ones. This year’s theme, “Recognizing those people who go unseen,” is about acknowledging people in communities who are affected by overdose but might go unseen in the crisis.
Cherokee County Health Services Council sponsored Saturday’s event.
“We received a federal grant to help the local community by raising awareness of this devastating public health crisis,” said Marcus Buchanan, Rural Communities Opioid Response Program director.
Following a solemn moment of silence to honor lives lost, outreach coordinator for CCHSC, Jennifer Phillips, pointed out the 13 purple ribbons in front of the stage. Phillips said each ribbon stood for a person in Cherokee County who died due to an overdose.
“This our third year to sponsor an event for IOAD. First year for a color run,” Phillips said. “We have registered 104 runners, but we’re expecting more will show up. We have lots of door prizes. We have several guest speakers who will share their personal journeys. We also have Narcan that we’re giving out.”
Narcan is an opioid-reversal agent. This medication is used for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose. Put simply, Narcan saves lives.
The centerpiece of the morning was the color run. Runners ran a mile course and at the end were dusted by a cloud of colorful chalk dust. Hurrahs and slaps on the back greeted each runner who crossed the finish line.
Amber Wade, who lost her husband and father of her children to overdose, was a guest speaker. She shared her personal story with the audience.
“I just want people to know that if there’s somebody here struggling with addiction, there are people here to talk to,” Wade said. “I’ve been in recovery for 17 years. Know this: There is hope. You know, there is an opioid epidemic. We are fighting a war. I looked up the word revolution. It means a successful rebellion that causes major change. We are in a revolution against this epidemic.”
Wade paused for applause, then said, “9-8-8. If you don’t remember anything else, remember 988. Call that number on your phone. Somebody will answer and talk you through your crisis. They have a mobile unit that will come to you. Ask for help. You don’t have to do it alone.”
Get help
Anyone suffering from addiction can get in touch with any of the following organizations: The Peaceful Warrior’s Way, recovery coaching, 918-525-6035; Shots Tulsa, syringe services, text 918-973-2761; Never Use Alone, 1-800-484-3731; Cherokee Nation, behavioral health services and prevention programs, 918-207-4977; Echota, behavioral health, 918-708-9009.
