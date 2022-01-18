Health department, CN expand COVID testing; at-home kits in short supply

With a recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases, the demand for tests has increased, making them hard to come by in Cherokee County.
Long lines are being reported at the Cherokee Nation Health Services Outpatient Center, with people waiting for hours to receive a test. The tribe is currently seeing the highest testing demand since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, according to CNHS Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones.
“Cherokee Nation is averaging 693 positive cases per day with an average of 1,869 tests each day, and that number continues to increase,” he said. “Our positive test rate last week was 38 percent.”
A variety of tests have been developed during the pandemic, including rapid tests, at-home tests and PCR tests. CNHS performs them several different ways, depending on the clinical situation and the current need. Jones said rapid tests are used most of the time, but when the demand exceeds CNHS’ capacity to offer rapid tests, some specimens will be sent off site for testing.
Individuals eligible for care with CNHS and members of their households can receive a COVID-19 test at any of the tribe’s outpatient health centers. Testing is available at all health center locations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Cherokee County Health Department recently announced a schedule for COVID-19 testing, from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. The Oklahoma State Department of Health also began extending testing hours at county health departments. The CCHD’s window for testing has expanded from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.
“While at-home testing is convenient, and rapid testing provides an immediate result, it is important to remember PCR tests provide the most accurate test results, allow for variant sequencing and the ability to contact trace,” said Jolianne Stone, Oklahoma state epidemiologist. “PCR test results are typically available within 24-48 hours and are highly encouraged for accurate testing.”
Meanwhile, local retailers are having a hard time finding at-home tests. The Tahlequah Walgreens received a shipment of tests on Friday, but by the end of the day, they were sold out. It’s been a similar story at Reasor’s, where Pharmacist Jason Mutz said he’s been looking for new tests every morning, to no avail.
“From what I understand, nobody has any right now,” he said.
Mutz said he spoke with a wholesaler who indicated more tests could be available for Reasor’s by next month.
For those needing a test, the federal government recently launched a website to sign up for free tests. Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home tests. By visiting covidtests.gov, Americans can sign up by just providing their name and shipping address. There is a limit of one order per residential address, and one order includes four rapid antigen tests. Orders are set to start shipping in late January. According to the site, orders usually ship in seven to 12 days.
Calls inquiring about COVID numbers and hospital bed space – placed to the Cherokee County Health Department, Northeastern Health System Vice President of Medical Staff Affairs Dr. Berry Winn, and NeoHealth Chief Executive Officer Scott Rosenthal – were not returned by press time.
