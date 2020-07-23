The Cherokee County Health Department offers a variety of services for all ages and income levels.
"At this time, for the safety of our clients and staff, we are seeing clients by appointment only," said Kristye K. Adams, Cherokee County Health Department coordinating nurse.
Services are offered to insured and non-insured individuals.
"The vaccines we currently carry are mostly for insured and non-insured children, with some for adults as well," said Adams.
The general clinic features sexually transmitted disease screening and treatment, tuberculosis control clinic, communicable disease control, immunizations, head lice checks, and more.
"One great benefit of coming here is that there is often no charge. For instance, immunizations, which are often covered by insurance and-or the Federal Vaccines For Children program, may still cost an office fee at many physicians' offices. That is not the case here," said Adams.
All providers across the state can access the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System.
"Typically, schools notify parents that their child needs vaccinations. Sometimes, they include which ones. Once they arrive, we verify via OSIIS," said Adams. "Most commonly, school-age vaccinations are needed at age 4, 11, and 16, unless they have fallen behind on their vaccination schedules."
Children First and SoonerStart are other programs offered. SoonerStart is for infants and toddlers in Oklahoma who meet the criteria of being developmentally delayed. Visit http://ok.gov/sde/soonerstart for more information.
Family planning includes pregnancy tests, birth control and emergency contraception. Women, Infants & Children Supplemental Nutrition Program information and services are available, too.
"Family planning services are on a sliding scale; and often there is little or no charge there, either," she said.
STD services do not generate a charge, according to Adams, and HIV testing is available.
"In the event that an HIV or syphilis case comes back reactive, we provide a disease intervention specialist to counsel the clients," said Adams.
Cherokee County Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing Monday-Friday, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
The Health Department is also responsible for environmental health, which includes inspections, restaurant complaints, dog bites, and food handler's school.
"Something I am most fond of in our clinic is that we tend to have more time for education," said Adams.
Learn more
For more information about services, call 918-456-8826. The Cherokee County Health Department is at 912 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah.
