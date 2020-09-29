OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health will pay a private public relations company about $15,000 a month to handle most of the state’s COVID-19 crisis communications through the end of the year.
The state agency has agreed to pay Saxum an initial $60,000 fee to handle media and social media support, content creation and other communication needs related to the ongoing pandemic from Sept. 3-Dec. 31, according to a copy of the contract obtained by CNHI Oklahoma through an open records request.
Saxum, which is an Oklahoma City-based integrated marketing communications agency, will bill the state for hourly work including expenses. Its hourly rates range from $61 an hour for a graduate fellow to $354 an hour for the chief executive officer, according to the contract.
Media and open records requests have been very high for the last six months, making it difficult for the Health Department’s communications team to focus on anything outside of COVID-19, said Jackie Shawnee, the agency’s chief communications officer.
“In an effort to continue other agency operations and ensure responsiveness and transparency, Saxum will be taking much of the COVID-19-related media requests to allow our team to refocus on other health priorities, including flu, community and family health, disease and prevention, and protective health topics,” she said.
Saxum’s work with the Health Department will provide support during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, said Debbie Schramm, Saxum president.
“Our role is to help OSDH be transparent in their communications to Oklahomans through media relations and social media support,” she said.
The two parties have the right to renew their contract for up to three additional one-year periods as needed.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
