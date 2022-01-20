The Cherokee County Health Department informed patients this week that samples for COVID-19 testing were lost while being transported.
“We were notified by the public health lab that some samples collected last week were involved in a courier mixup. Unfortunately, those specimens could not be tested, due to them being out of the allotted time frame to be tested,” said Jennifer Avery, public information officer. “[Oklahoma State Health Department] is addressing the problem moving forward to mitigate any courier issues. OSHD is working to stay in contact with the couriers at least six to eight times throughout the day, implementing morning and evening meetings daily with drivers. We apologize to the patients who were involved in this situation.”
Locals reportedly began calling the county health department after never receiving their test results back. According to OSDH, samples taken at the CCHD on Thursday, Jan. 13, were the only ones not tested. The portal wherein patients registered to get test results will send them a message that their test was not able to be analyzed. Those who continue to have symptoms can be retested.
It typically takes three to five days for results to come back, and the allotted time frame for samples to be tested is four days. Rapid tests are available for those showing symptoms of COVID-19, but officials say PCR testing is still the “gold standard” for receiving accurate results.
For more information about COVID-19 testing at the CCHD, call 918-456-8826.
