Health dept. celebrates local leaders at summit

MUSKOGEE - The District 7 County Health Departments celebrated local leaders at the conclusion of the Health Equity and Leadership Summit on Friday, Oct. 28. Leaders were nominated by their peers and awarded for advancing health equity and displaying leadership skills that positively impact their community.
Recipients of the Leading in Excellence award included Dr. James Baker, M.D., with the Cherokee Nation Three Rivers Health Center; Jeremy Colbert of the Oklahoma State Department of Health; Mayor Marlon Coleman of the City of Muskogee; Reggie Cotton of the Muskogee Police Department and Oklahoma State Department of Health District 7 Grants Advisory Board; John Cruz, Latin Association president and Civic Center director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health District 7 Grants Advisory Board; Rev. Rodger Cutler,ThD, with the NAACP; Marlene Diaz of VA Muskogee; Lindsey Durant with the Cherokee Healthy Living Program; Leslie Hamil with the Muskogee Youth Volunteer Corp.; Dr. Tracy Hoos, D.O., of Hoos Pediatrics; Mayor Marilyn Jackson of the City of Clearview; Taje Jackson with the Oklahoma State Department of Health; and Marcus Jeffrey, reverend and deputy mayor of Okmulgee.
Other Leading in Excellence award winners include Michele Keeling of Saint Francis Muskogee; Ed Kennedy with the Oklahoma State Department of Health District 7 Grants Advisory Board; Joan Lange of the Oklahoma State Department of Health; Julie Ledbetter with Neighbors Building Neighborhoods; Tamara Moore with the Oklahoma State Department of Health; Lisa Pivec of the Cherokee Nation Health Services; Floritta Pope with the Oklahoma State Department of Health Office of Minority Health & Health Equity; Lainey Porter with the Healthy Oklahomans Nutrition Alliance; Julia Price, R.N., of Muskogee Public Schools; Derrick Reed of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center and deputy mayor of the City of Muskogee; Natalie Shelton with the Tahlequah Men's Shelter; Charlie Stilwell of Cherokee Nation Public Health; Ron Venters, pastor and of the Oklahoma State Department of Health District 7 Grants; Lacey Wallace with OSU Extension; Kim Walton with the Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee; Doug Walton with the Oklahoma State Department of Health; and Pam Wemhaner of Catholic Charities Sallisaw.
The three-part summit gave participants access to nationally recognized speakers, such as Carlos Mendez, former Navy SEAL that served under Jocko Willink; Kizzmekia Corbett, Ph.D., co-developer of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine; and Chester Elton, author of "The Orange Revolution" and "The Carrot Principle." Throughout the three sessions, featuring 11 presentations, attendees were given strategies to become effective leaders and skills to identify areas of low health equity within their own communities.
The Leadership and Health Equity Summit was sponsored by The District 7 County Health Departments, along with the Oklahoma State Department of Health Office of Minority Health and Health Equity, and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee. It was held at the Indian Capital Technology Center in Muskogee.
District 7 county health departments protect and promote health by serving Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, and Sequoyah counties. To learn more, go to Oklahoma.gov/health.
