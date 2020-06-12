The Cherokee County Health Services Council and the TSET Healthy Living Program invites all Cherokee County residents to celebrate Family Health & Fitness Day on Saturday, June 13.
Organized by the National Recreation and Park Association, Family Health & Fitness Day promotes the importance of local parks and recreation in keeping communities healthy. To celebrate, CCHSC and the TSET HLP encourages everyone to connect with a local park and find out how you can celebrate safely. One way to celebrate parks is to participate in the Tahlequah Historical Bicycle Scavenger Hunt. Through June 30, the Cherokee County Active Living and Transportation Committee is hosting the hunt for all community members. All that's needed is a bicycle and a camera.
"Ride your bicycle to one of 15 locations on the flyer, take a picture of you and your bicycle, just your bicycle, or your group with their bicycles at the location. Post your pictures on your Facebook feed with the Hashtag #BikeTahlequah and tag @CherokeeCountyALT with the chance to win prizes," said Lora Buechele, TSET HLP program coordinator.
This is a safe opportunity for residents to get out and explore the community by bicycle.
"It is important that our communities have parks and other recreation that are accessible to all community members because it will improve the quality of life among residents," said Buechele. "Cherokee County has several opportunities to engage in physical activity through the Tahlequah History Trail, Hulbert City Park and Trail, state parks, and several other local parks."
Residents can participate in one of NRPA's top five ways to get fit with parks and recreation: Take a walk; cook a healthy meal; enroll in a virtual fitness program; create your own exercise routine; and play outside.
Park and recreation professionals nationwide offer year-round opportunities for families and individuals to stay active and fit, and more than ever, they are providing ways for people to stay connected to critical programs during the pandemic. Living close to parks and other recreation facilities is also consistently related to higher physical activity levels for both adults and youth.
To learn about the health and wellness opportunities in Cherokee County, visit www.cchscok.org. To learn more about Family Health & Fitness Day, visit www.nrpa.org/familyfitness.
