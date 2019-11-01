OKLAHOMA CITY - Sixteen health insurance navigators, trained and certified by the federal government and the State of Oklahoma Insurance Department, are ready to provide free, local help to Oklahomans with questions about health insurance, including assistance enrolling in a policy through the Federal Health Insurance Exchange, also known as the Marketplace.
The corps of navigators is comprised, for the most part, of attorneys and paralegals employed by Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, the statewide nonprofit organization that received the current navigator grant to provide outreach and enrollment assistance. This year's open enrollment period, the six weeks in which consumers may sign up for a new health insurance policy through the Marketplace and-or make changes in current coverage, begins Friday, Nov. 1 and continues through Dec. 15.
In the Muskogee area, the navigator is attorney Jessica Allen. She is based at Legal Aid's Muskogee Law Office, 530 Court St., and can be contacted at 918-683-5681 or Jessica.allen@laok.org.
Legal Aid Services is a not-for-profit law firm providing free civil assistance to low-income individuals and their families and to elderly persons in areas of family, consumer, housing, health and employment. Legal Aid attorneys and staff work through a network of law offices and satellite offices, serving eligible clients in all 77 counties of Oklahoma.
Funding for Legal Aid is from the Legal Services Corp., the state of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Bar Foundation, scores of United Way and United Fund organizations and aging agencies across the state as well as attorneys, law firms, foundations, businesses and individuals. For information, contact Gayla Machell, project coordinator, Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, 405-557-0049.
