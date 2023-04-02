Residents living in and around Tahlequah can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic and serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening on May 12.
Cherokee County Community Building will host this event at 908 S. College Ave. Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries, HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, kidney and thyroid function, and more. Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is available. Consultants will work with attendees to create a package based on age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.