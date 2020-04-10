To say that Easter will be a different kind of celebration this year is an understatement. With a stay-at-home order, much of the usual joy of Easter Sunday – getting dressed up in new clothes, placing flowers on a cross at church, and searching for candy-filled eggs – just won’t happen this year. But let’s count our blessings and make the best of the situation.
Many churches are streaming their services, so put on those Easter outfits and attend a church service online. There may be a shortage of eggs; but get out those plastic eggs and hunt away. If you can’t have lunch with your loved ones, open Zoom or Facetime with them. Create a new family tradition, think outside the box. You could make paper eggs and a basket, color them pretty and write down things you can do to help others on them. Each time one of the “helpful” egg ideas has been completed, add it to the basket until it is full. You can continue to do this through the end of the month or whatever time you decide.
If you have been able to find some eggs, then the following information is good to know. The risk of foodborne illness from eggs is actually low; however, the nutrients that make eggs a high-quality food are a good growth medium for bacteria such as salmonella.
When you shop for eggs, open the carton before you purchase them and avoid cracked eggs. Also check the “Use by” or “Expiration” date to make sure you have fresh eggs. After you put the eggs in your cart, remember that they should not be out at temperatures of 40 degrees or higher for longer than two hours. Bacteria will grow in protein-rich food such as eggs when they are at room temperature too long.
Where should you keep eggs in the refrigerator? Keep eggs separate from raw meats that might drip juices that would contaminate eggshells. Once the eggs are hard-boiled (either in the shell or peeled) they can be stored up to a week in the coolest part of the refrigerator, not in the door.
To boil perfect eggs, place them in a shallow pan, cover with water at least one inch above the eggs and boil gently for three to five minutes. Then turn off the heat and cover the pan with a tight fitting lid and let sit for 15 to 20 more minutes depending on the egg size. Next, place the pan in the sink, and carefully drain out hot water and let cold water run over them for several minutes. You may also add some ice cubes for a quicker cool down.
When eggs are hard-cooked, the protective coating is washed away, leaving open pores in the shell where harmful bacteria can enter. My suggestion is to use one set of eggs for decorating and hunting and another for eating or to be really safe, use plastic eggs for the hunt instead of real ones. You should also keep track of time to make sure the eggs don’t exceed a cumulative of two hours unrefrigerated, if they are out over the two-hour limit they should be thrown away. Do not eat cracked eggs or eggs that have been unrefrigerated for more than two hours. If the shells crack, bacteria could contaminate the inside.
For more information, or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, or Oklahoma Home and Community Education, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
