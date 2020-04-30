The OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation will open in fall 2020 at 19500 E. Ross St.
A partnership between the Cherokee Nation and OSU-COM, it will be an additional location of the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa.
OSU-COM at Cherokee Nation is the country's first tribally affiliated medical school. Like the campus in Tulsa, it's a school of osteopathic medicine.
Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences educates and trains osteopathic physicians, research scientists, and other health care professionals with an emphasis on serving rural and underserved Oklahoma.
The establishment of the OSU-COM at the Cherokee Nation is the culmination of years of work and is part of a steadfast commitment to improving health care in rural and American Indian communities. Recruiting primary care physicians to practice in rural Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation's jurisdiction remains a constant challenge. OSU Center for Health Sciences' mission is to populate rural Oklahoma with doctors from rural Oklahoma. That mission will create healthier families and communities in northeast Oklahoma and improve the lives of rural and native citizens for generations to come.
Dr. William Pettit, D.O. will serve as the dean of the new site, and Dr. Natasha Bray, D.O. will serve as the assistant dean.
Pettit previously served as provost and senior associate dean of academic affairs for OSU Center for Health Sciences, He is originally from rural Iowa and ended up in Oklahoma courtesy of the United States Army, where he served as a family medicine physician.
Bray most recently served as a clinical associate professor in rural health at OSU Center for Health Sciences. Before coming back to teach at her alma mater, Bray was the associate dean for the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The groundbreaking for the 84,000-square-foot medical facility was held in May 2019, and six months later, a topping out ceremony was held when the last steel beam was put into place in November. The building is still under construction with an anticipated date of opening to faculty, staff and students in fall 2020.
Currently, there are 35 hired faculty and staff, and there will be 65 faculty and staff when fully operational. The class size is 50 students.
Currently, the first 50 students to the OSUCOM at the Cherokee Nation have been admitted. Construction is still underway to complete the building next to the Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah.
The addition of a medical school in Tahlequah will provide an opportunity for rural students to seek an education in a town more similar to the towns where they've grown up. It will provide students who hail from rural communities a better opportunity to enter residencies and practices in rural locations.
OSU-COM has received approval from the American Osteopathic Association's Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation for an additional location in Tahlequah pending a satisfactory site visit in spring 2020.
