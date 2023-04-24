The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported a decrease of COVID-19 cases statewide as the new cases in a seven-day rolling average are 171, compared to 256 last month.
The number of active cases also continues to decrease, as there are currently 2,555 active cases in the state, compared to 4,189 last month, and 4,429 active cases reported in February.
There were, however, two new reported deaths compared to last month’s report, as the number increased from 48 to 50.
During the week of April 9-15, 1,195 new cases were reported statewide, compared to 1,795 active cases during the week of March 12-18.
While weekly active cases continue to decline, Oklahoma has now listed 1,304,154 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, with the total deaths statewide at 16,083.
The Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 18,212, which was an increase from last month’s 18,065.
The total of recent three-day average hospitalization cases across the state decreased by 27 from 133 last month to 106 this month. The number does not include totals from focus facilities, rehabilitation facilities, and tribal facilities.
As of April 20, the OSDH reported a slight increase of 20,195 from the previous month with 6,752,460 doses of vaccine having been administered compared to last month, with 2,396,612 series completed.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm. To view the COVID-19 surge predictions, visit http://pandemics.okstate.edu/covid19/.
