As fall begins, local healthcare professionals are recommending children and adults receive their yearly vaccinations for the start of school and flu season.
Kelli Swim, a nurse practitioner at NeoHealth Pediatrics, said since vaccinations vary by age and parents should talk to their child’s pediatrician to see what vaccines are necessary.
“Vaccines are critical to the health and wellness of our children. The diseases we vaccinate against cause short-term and long-term disability for our children. Some can cause loss of limbs, cancer, or even death. This being said, the vaccines only hurt for a few seconds but the actual disease will hurt for a lifetime,” said Swim.
Swim said she recommends for children to receive their COVID-19 vaccination before the start of school. She said there have been considerable increases in COVID-19 cases when there are large gatherings of people, such as on Memorial Day.
Immunization schedules do not change throughout the seasons but the vaccinations for the respiratory syncytial virus and flu are seasonal. Swim said the vaccine schedule has been studied for safety and efficacy but it have not been regarded as safe when the schedule is altered by parents.
For a child having an allergic reaction to a vaccine — which Swim said is rare — parents should contact emergency services. Symptoms of an allergic reaction include hives, trouble breathing, and swelling around the lips and tongue.
Matthew Lee, a pharmacist at the Tahlequah Drug Company, said if an adult is experiencing an allergic reaction presenting as a rash, most can take Benadryl. If the problem persists or the person starts to have trouble breathing, they will need to seek medical aid.
Lee said it is important for adults to get their immunizations as health declines with age.
“As you get older, your immune system kind of takes a dive," said Lee. "It’s kind of the old adage that ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’"
Lee said during this time of year adults need to focus on receiving their COVID-19 booster shots and their flu vaccine if it is available. Lee said flu shots are usually given starting in October so they may not be available yet.
He said adults can also receive the shingles vaccination, which normally needs to start being given around 55 years old, as this is when people's immune systems start to decrease. Lee said a tetanus shot should be administered to adults every 10 years unless the person is cut by metal, in which case they should receive it following the injury.
Some people receive the tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis combination vaccination. Lee said this combination shot is something many grandparents with newborn grandchildren receive to prevent the transmission of whooping cough.
Darren Ward, pharmacist and pharmacy manager at Cherokee Hills Pharmacy, said his place of business will start administering flu shots in mid-October to adults and a second shot in January or February if the flu appears to still be prevalent.
He said they tend to administer the shot later in the season in order to make sure people are covered during the peak of flu season as the shot’s efficacy takes around three or four months to be fully effective.
Ward said during the COVID-19 pandemic people did not taper off from getting their flu shots. However, some people do tend to wait to get their shot until they hear about others coming down with the flu.
For more information on adult and child vaccinations, go to https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/adults/rec-vac/index.html.
