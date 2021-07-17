Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative Center of Healthy Aging will begin Zoom classes on internet free for classes. Beginning Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. and will continue once a week through Sept. 2, 2021.
The Healthier Choices, Healthier You Program was developed by Stanford University's School of Medicine. This program is designed for individuals and their caregivers who are dealing with chronic conditions. The six-week, two-hour classes cover techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation. The program teaches exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance. Other subjects covered include appropriate use of medications, tools for communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals, nutrition education, decision-making, and how to evaluate new treatments.
Instructors are provided by OHAI, a program of Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. Classes will be on the Zoom Virtual Platform. Registration is required. Additional information and class material will be provided to you with your registration. Call 918-660-3171 or email Sharon-Elder@ouhsc.edu.
