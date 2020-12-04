The holidays are often filled with time-honored traditions that include some of our favorite meals and foods. As you celebrate, think of little changes you can make this holiday season to create healthier meals and active days.
Today I will share some ideas to help you have a safe and healthier holiday season. Enjoy all the food groups at your celebration, make sure you have lean protein, drink more water, bake healthier, be creative with your leftovers, help those in need, and make exercise and games a part of the day.
Traditional foods can still be a part of your holiday meal, just think of ways to make small changes for the recipe to be healthier. For instance, substitute applesauce for margarine or butter in baking your favorite muffins or even in stuffing. If you substitute applesauce for butter in your stuffing you may need to cut back on the amount of water slightly. If you don’t want to change your favorite recipes, then just eat smaller portions.
Try cutting the amount of sugar listed in recipes in half. Use spices to add flavor such as cinnamon, allspice, or nutmeg instead of salt. For dessert, try baked apples with cinnamon and a sprinkle of sugar instead of apple pie. Invite your guests to make their own parfait with colorful sliced fruit and low-fat yogurt.
Turkey, roast beef, fresh ham, beans, and some types of fish, such as cod or flounder, are lean protein choices. Trim fat when cooking meats. Go easy on the sauces and gravies ― they can be high in saturated fat and sodium. Try to use less salt and low-fat ingredients in sauces and gravy to cut back on unnecessary fat and sodium. Use herbs and spices when possible.
Create delicious new meals with your leftovers. Add turkey to soups or salads. Use extra veggies in omelets, sandwiches, or stews. The possibilities are endless!
Quench your thirst with low-calorie options. Drink water with lemon or lime slices. Offer seltzer water with a splash of 100 percent fruit juice.
Make being active part of your holiday tradition. Have fun walking and talking with family and friends after a holiday meal. Give gifts that encourage others to practice healthy habits, such as workout DVDs, running shoes, and reusable water bottles. Laugh, mingle, dance, and play games. Focus on fun and enjoy the company of others.
Spend time providing foods or preparing meals for those who may need a little help. Give food to a local food bank or volunteer to serve meals at a shelter during the holiday season.
For more information about financial management, health and wellness, parenting or to schedule a program in the family and consumer sciences area, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
