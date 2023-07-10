Tahlequah’s first “Walk With A Doc” event kicked off Saturday, July 8, with participants listening to a five-minute talk on sun and hydration safety, then strolling the .9-mile Cherokee History Trail.
The local chapter of the international Walk With A Doc group was established by Stephanie Van Nortwick, a medical student at the Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tahlequah.
In 2005, a cardiologist in Ohio, Dr. David Sabgir, became frustrated with not being able to get his patients to exercise. Sabgir told his patients to meet him at the park, so they could all walk together.
“The patients just loved it, and patients’ health really improved,” said Van Nortwick. “So he turned it into a nonprofit called ‘Walk With A Doc’ and now it’s international.”
Albert Schweitzer, a Nobel Prize winner, musician, and physician, led the charge in trying to address health inequities in the Cherokee Nation, said Van Nortwick.
A member of the Tulsa chapter of the Albert Schweitzer Foundation, she saw her application to start the WWAD chapter in Tahlequah selected this year.
“I was named a fellow this year,” said Van Nortwick. “Part of our goal [in the fellowship] is to do a project that helps community health and addresses health inequities.”
Van Nortwick said she wanted to do “movement as medicine” as a project with the fellowship.
“There’s so much we can do with our health just by moving, whether it’s small movements or big weightlifting – whatever works for you,” said Van Nortwick.
Funding for the program is mostly through an Albert Schweitzer Foundation stipend, with in-kind support of water and granola bars, marketing and connecting to community members and organizations, from the Healthy Living Program. OSU-COM Cherokee Nation also supplies in-kind support with printing, access to survey tools, and physician time to lead the walks.
“The Tahlequah chapter of ‘Walk with a Doc’ has only been possible because of the strong support and encouragement from the Active Living and Transportation committee, specifically Lora Buechele and Lindsey Durant,” said Van Nortwick.
Lora Buechele, assistant coordinator for the Healthy Living Program, attended the first day of the new program.
“Cherokee County Health Services Council is the funding agency for the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust,” said Buechele. “The Active Living and Transportation Committee is a community-wide committee, and we as TSET serve on that committee, and we have partnered with Stephanie for the ‘Walk with a Doc’ program.”
Dr. Janel Johnson, a doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, shared five minutes of sun and hydration safety tips before the group began the walk. Each event will feature a special guest doctor to talk for five minutes on a relevant topic.
“[In] Osteopathic Medicine, we listen to the body, touch it, look at it, try to figure out what’s wrong or the barriers that’s holding you back – what’s causing the pain,” said Johnson. “And then we can do the manipulations to reduce some of these barriers.”
Van Nortwick just finished her first year of medical school and is about to start her second year. Johnson is one of her teachers and is a practicing physician at the Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital, at the Department of Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine.
“There is hesitancy sometimes for a person to talk to a doctor, and we want to give a person an opportunity to talk with a doctor,” said Van Nortwick.
What’s next
Every first Saturday and third Monday of the month, Van Nortwick will lead a group of walkers. Community members are invited to meet at Norris Park at 5:30 p.m. on these days. The exception is in September, when the walk will be on the second Saturday due to the Cherokee National Holiday weekend.
