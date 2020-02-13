The Tahlequah Public Library and the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative Northeast Center of Healthy Aging are collaborating to provide the Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind Program.
Classes will begin at the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave., on Monday, March 2, at 9:30 a.m., and will continue once a week through March 23.
The Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind Program helps individuals understand the many ways to maintain a healthy brain. The workshop consists of an introductory session and four enriching sessions, each one hour in length. Those who take this workshop will learn more than a dozen ways to improve their physical and mental health.
Instructors are provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma.
OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age or disability.
For more information or to reserve a spot in the classes, call Sharon Elder, OHAI Northeast Center of Healthy Aging education specialist, at 888-616-8161.
