The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative Center of Healthy Aging are collaborating to provide the Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind Program.
Classes free online via Zoom beginning on Monday, Aug. 31, at noon and will continue once a week through Sept. 28. No class will be held on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.
The Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind Program helps individuals understand the many ways to maintain a healthy brain. The workshop consists of an introductory session and four enriching sessions, each one hour in length. Those who take this workshop will learn more than a dozen ways to improve their physical and mental health.
Instructors are provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age, or disability.
Classes will be held on the Zoom virtual platform. Registration is required for a class or to receive more information. Additional information and class material will be provided with the registration. Call 1-888-616-8161 or email devon-murray@ouhsc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.