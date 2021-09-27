HEALTHY HEARING: Locals shed stigma, utilize hearing devices

Bob Stebbins knew that he would likely require hearing assistance later in life. It was part of his job. He was a pilot for Trans World Airlines, which was acquired by American Airlines in 2001, where he worked for 30 years.
“Noisy environment, flying airplanes, pistons, jet engines, and I worked in a steel mill. All of those things added to the damage,” said Stebbins.
He finally realized that he needed to do something about his hearing loss when he wasn’t able to hear his wife calling for him. He was 65 years old at the time, and he found out that Costco had a hearing clinic.
“They had a hearing center for free. And this is true of almost every place, they will do a test for free. I did it, and I got hearing aids there,” he said.
According to Stebbins, his first pair wasn't too bad, but he kept going back to different audiologists to get better hearing aids. He now goes to an audiologist in Muskogee and is happy with the results.
Like many, Stebbins did not require hearing aids until later in life. For others, hearing loss can occur in childhood, and for a number of reasons, which include genetic factors, infections during pregnancy, ototoxic, meningitis, measles, and other illnesses.
Paisley Wolfe is an eight-year-old who attends Grand View Elementary school, and she has experienced hearing loss her entire life. She was born four months early and suffered a bilateral brain bleed.
When she was born, she was “stone cold deaf,” according to her mother Tabitha Wampler. However, her hearing came along as her brain developed new pathways.
Wampler heard about Hearts for Hearing in Tulsa, and she signed up for an appointment. They placed her in a sound booth and said that she needed hearing aids, which did not come as a surprise.
Paisley calls her hearing aids her “ears,” and she is grateful that she has them.
Her previous hearing aids had presented her with a few challenges. One set created sores within her ears because sweat kept her ears wet. She obtained a different set that had a vent through them, which solved the problem, but it caused the hearing aids to squeal.
She now has a new set that is more comfortable for her, and they do not make any noises. Her biggest challenge is keeping her little sister from pulling them out of her ears.
Having new hearing aids has helped her to feel more normal in the classroom. This new set has a speaker that connects to a microphone that her teacher wears. This allows her to hear from any part of the classroom, as Paisley enjoys not having to sit in the front of the room if she doesn’t want to.
She has formed a special bond with her teacher, who also wears hearing aids.
Paisley’s mother is considering getting a hearing aid for herself. A few years ago, she had a tumor removed from her brain, and in the process she lost hearing in her right ear.
“There are options for single-sided deafness. There’s a microphone to put on your hearing side. Mine’s on my left, so it can pick up the noise on the left and it will be transmitted on the right,” said Wampler.
She has tried a few options, but isn’t fully satisfied with what is out there. For now, she has learned to function with only hearing on one side.
She didn’t realize that she naturally listens to the phone with her right ear. Now, she places calls on speaker phone so she can hear ambient noise in the house in the event of an emergency. It has also been difficult for her to enjoy attending concerts as she used to, and she has to be careful about which side of the couch she lies on.
Many who are older are hesitant to visit the audiologist because of the stigma that is attached to those who are hard of hearing. Bob Stebbins encourages those who experience hearing loss to get help just the same.
“The other thing is you’re going to be left out of a lot of good conversations if you can’t hear,” he said. “If you think you need it, go get tested, and buy some decent ones. Don’t buy the ones that are $50, that won’t cut it. Visit an audiologist so you’ll hear those tones better. That’s my advice and get ‘er done.”
