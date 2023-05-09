A year of success was the focus of the annual meeting of the Healthy Living Program, May 8 at the Armory Municipal Center.
Funded by the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, the Healthy Living Program this past year implemented 12 strategies to improve access to healthy food, increase opportunities for physical activity, and reduce youth access to tobacco.
Lora Buechele, program coordinator for the HLP at the Cherokee County Health Services Council, shared a list of 27 actions outlining how funds were spent.
Marla Saeger, Tahlequah Farmers’ Market board president, is co-chair of HLP. Saeger is involved in the Farm-to-School segment of the program.
“We take a mini market to each of the elementary schools, one time per year. We target third-graders,” said Saeger. “We give each student 12 veggie bucks and they get to go shopping. And the reason we continue to do it is because the teachers have told me, ‘You have no idea how many of these children have never seen a fresh vegetable in their lives.’”
A “Complete Street” is safe for all users, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The walking bus program of the HLP helps the city map out where sidewalks should be and designate safe crosswalks.
“We help with safe routes to school. A group of kids [living] around a school — instead of driving in a car with their parents to school, [get together] and they walk,” said Cheri Oglesbee, HLP chair and Northeastern Health System employee. “And [they] learn where the sidewalks and crosswalks are, which [ties into a city program], Complete Streets.”
Other efforts of HLP include tobacco compliance checks.
Shoppers buy tobacco products to see if merchants check identifications to avoid selling to minors.
They also focus on tobacco prevention, which includes vaping and the chewing tobaccos.
Small grocers and gas stations are beginning to put healthy choices like fruit at the front of the store, alongside junk food. In April, HLP held the prescription drug takeback.
“We do events like that to help the community,” said Oglesbee.
Luncheon attendees Loretta Merritt, a board member of the TFM, and Bob Merritt, owner of Shortline Elderberry Farm, grow produce for sale. They want to see fresh food brought to the rural areas that are basically food deserts.
Loretta helped establish the Cookson Farmers’ Market. The market allows Cookson residents to buy fresh produce every week instead of driving 45 minutes to a grocery store.
“It’s part of my mission to bring healthy food to Cherokee County,” said Loretta.
Oklahoma voters in 2,000 approved the creation of the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, making Oklahoma the first state to protect the funds received in the Master Settlement Agreement.
An annual payment from the tobacco industry, for as long as cigarettes are sold nationally, is distributed to focus on improving the health of Oklahomans.
