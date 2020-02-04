The Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind program will be held in the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave., at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays, starting March 2 and running through March 23.
Developed within the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Department of Geriatric Medicine, the four-week Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind program is designed to help individuals understand many different techniques that help maintain a healthy brain, which is vital for good mental health.
Through class discussion and participation, those who take this class will learn more than a dozen ways to improve their mental and physical health.
This class is designed for individuals and caregivers who have chronic health problems. This targets older adults, caregivers, family members, or all of the above.
Topics covered may include: setting goals and finding success; engaging in healthy activities; identifying signs of stress and depression; dealing with the blues and stress; thriving versus getting by; and more.
Enrolled participants are welcome to bring something to take notes, and facilitators will provide take-home pamphlets and fliers for all of the information covered in each class.
To register, call Sharon Elder, Northeast Center of Health Aging education specialist, at 888-616-8161, or email her at Sharon-Elder@ouhsc.edu.
