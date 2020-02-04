The Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind program will be held in the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave., at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays, starting March 2 and running through March 23.

Developed within the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Department of Geriatric Medicine, the four-week Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind program is designed to help individuals understand many different techniques that help maintain a healthy brain, which is vital for good mental health.

Through class discussion and participation, those who take this class will learn more than a dozen ways to improve their mental and physical health.

This class is designed for individuals and caregivers who have chronic health problems. This targets older adults, care­­givers, family members, or all of the above.

Topics covered may include: setting goals and finding success; engaging in healthy activities; identifying signs of stress and depression; dealing with the blues and stress; thriving versus getting by; and more.

Enrolled participants are welcome to bring something to take notes, and facilitators will provide take-home pamphlets and fliers for all of the information covered in each class.

To register, call Sharon Elder, Northeast Center of Health Aging education specialist, at 888-616-8161, or email her at Sharon-Elder@ouhsc.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you