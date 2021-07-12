Grand View SWAT students recently made granola to use in yogurt for a healthy snack option.
Students need healthy snack alternatives, and it is found that pre-prepared granola can be high in sugar and calories, so the SWAT group decided to make its own. Students selected a recipe for granola, and TSET purchased the ingredients to make it, as well as yogurt to go with it.
"This is so good I want to make this at home," said Taryn Keeling, eighth-grader at Grand View.
Many students agreed with her comment and eagerly ate the leftovers.
A demonstration on how to make the granola was held. There were discussions about ingredients in the granola: pumpkin seeds, craisins, olive oil, maple syrup, and oats. After it was cooked in the oven, students were able to eat the granola on top of their yogurt. For physical activity and nutrition ideas, visit shapeyourfutureok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.