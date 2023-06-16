Over the objection of the defendant, a hearing has been continued at the request of the state in a felony case wherein a Tahlequah man is accused of first-degree rape and kidnapping.
Charges were filed against Jeremiah Lee Kirkwood, 44, on Feb. 17, 2023. He pleaded not guilty on Feb. 21, 2023 and is currently behind held without bond.
According to court documents, on Jan. 14, 2023, Kirkwood, “by the use of force and violence and by means of threats” to the victim, held her against her will, and had sexual intercourse with her against her will and consent.
A woman who is not the victim of the current case, filed three protective orders against Kirkwood last year in July, August, and September, according to online court records.
The protective order that was filed in July was dismissed after the plaintiff failed to appear. The protective order filed in August was dismissed after the plaintiff made a motion to vacate. The protective order filed in September was dismissed after Kirkwood made a motion to vacate.
Kirkwood is represented by court-appointed attorney Crystal Jackson, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is representing the state. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 5, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding.
