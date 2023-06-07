A Cherokee County District Court hearing has been continued for the second time for an Illinois man accused of shooting at another person.
Christian M. Wills, 24, Belleville, Illinois, was originally scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023, following an undisclosed offer that was made to the defendant.
A felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was filed against Wills on Jan. 9, 2023, with the crime allegedly having taken place late the night before.
According to Tahlequah Police Department reports, authorities were dispatched to a Cedar Avenue apartment after shots were reported fired. The victim told authorities he heard two loud bangs on his door as he was about to go sleep. Looking out the peephole, he did not recognize the person, so he grabbed his firearm and opened the door slowly.
The victim reported as he opened the door, he believed the suspect pulled out a firearm, so he shot at him. The suspect then ran down the stairs, and once he was in the parking lot, he turned and fired two shots at the victim, who was standing on the balcony outside of his apartment. The victim then reportedly returned fire, discharging three rounds before retreating back into his apartment.
The victim’s friend, who had just left his apartment, told authorities a man she did not know approached her in the parking lot, took her keys away from her, and then stabbed the tires on the victim’s car before going to the apartment.
Authorities were not immediately able to locate Wills; however, he was later detained at W.W. Hastings Hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound.
While searching Wills’ vehicle, authorities found a Glock gun box on the passenger seat with multiple magazines, one of which was covered in blood, and on the passenger floor was a Glock pistol covered in blood.
Wills received a $50,000 bond on Jan. 10, 2023, and pleaded not guilty to the charge during his initial appearance on Feb. 7, 2023. He appeared again in court on March 22, 2023, when an offer was reportedly extended.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court again at 9 a.m. on July 19, 2023, with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding. Wills is represented by local attorney B.J. Baker, while First District Attorney Eric Jordan is representing the state.
