At the request of the state, a hearing scheduled for May 24 has been postponed to July for a Cookson man accused of setting fire to items that belonged to someone he was dating.
Matthew Michael Dodge, 36, faces a felony charge of third-degree arson, and a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse assault and battery, which were filed in Cherokee County District Court on Sept. 8, 2022.
According to court documents, on Aug. 22, 2022, Dodge set fire to clothes, a vacuum cleaner, and a porch at a South Dogwood Circle residence in Cookson. The residence was neither occupied nor inhabited at the time, but was owned by someone Dodge was dating.
After also allegedly burning the woman’s arm, Dodge was charged with domestic abuse assault and battery.
During his initial appearance on Sept. 27, 2022, the defendant pleaded not guilty to both charges.
The defendant also faced misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault and battery and interfering with an emergency telephone call in 2021. But those charges were dismissed, as the prosecuting witness was apparently uncooperative.
The hearing has been rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 26 with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding.
