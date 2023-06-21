A hearing for a Pocola man accused of killing a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s daughter has been postponed until August.
Matthew Tyler Rekart, 33, was scheduled to appear in Leflore County District Court for a preliminary hearing sounding docket on June 15, when both parties agreed to the continuance.
The first-degree murder with malice aforethought charge was filed on April 19, 2023, against Rekart after he allegedly killed Shayla Nicole Grant, 26, Stilwell, by striking her in the head several times on April 6, 2023. He then reportedly tried to cover up the crime by staging a motor vehicle collision.
According to reports, law enforcement officials responded to what appeared to be a motor vehicle crash wherein Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.
During the investigation, it was determined the vehicle was going 12 mph at the time of the incident and no pressure was applied to the accelerator or brakes prior to the crash. Based on the findings of the investigation, the collision did not appear consistent with injuries the victim sustained.
Authorities also reviewed footage from a dashboard camera in the victim’s car, where they observed Grant’s vehicle pulling into the driveway of a home belonging to Rekart and his wife, Tiffany.
Reports indicate that on the camera, Rekart can be seen walking around the front of the vehicle before it pulls out and drives to a vacant property. Shortly after arriving at the vacant property, the car began shaking, which police reportedly believed to be from a struggle.
Rekart was then seen walking away from the vehicle with a phone, thought to have belonged to the victim, and other items in his hands before walking back to the car empty-handed. The vehicle then reversed from the vacant property, began rolling, and struck a red pipe railing.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Tiffany told police she had been involved in a relationship with the victim and Rekart had seen text messages between them.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge on April 24, 2023, and is represented by Jared Cannon of Stigler, Oklahoma. Kevin Merritt is listed as representing the state.
Rekart is scheduled to appear in court again at 9 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2023, for the preliminary hearing sounding docket with Judge Jenna McBee presiding.
