A hearing has been rescheduled in Cherokee County District Court for a man accused of attempting to elude authorities, and causing a deputy to crash into his vehicle.
According to court documents, Dale Lawrence Roeper, 48, Broken Arrow, was trying to elude Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brad Baker on Aug. 27, 2022, by driving 70 mph on East 843 Road, when he reportedly slammed on his brakes, causing the deputy's vehicle to crash into him.
The Daily Press previously reported that a caller advised dispatch of a man and a woman fighting on the side of the road, next to a black Ford truck, which was reportedly driven by the defendant.
The reporting party then told dispatch the driver of the black truck attempted to hit the reporting party. Baker met the truck and tried to perform a traffic stop, and a chase ensued.
Following the collision, the defendant then crashed his vehicle in a wooded area and fled on foot. He was later arrested at a Tahlequah motel.
Felony charges of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officers after former felony conviction, and assault and battery on a police officer, were filed against Roeper on Sept. 21, 2022.
During his initial appearance on Sept. 27, 2022, he received a $20,000 bond and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Roeper is scheduled to appear in court again at 9 a.m. on June 21, 2023, with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding. Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is listed as representing the state, while the defendant has been appearing pro se.
