A preliminary hearing has been scheduled in Cherokee County District Court for a 25-year-old man accused of “sexting” a teenage girl.
Filed on Sept. 27, 2022, Jovany Ortiz, Tahlequah, faces charges of lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16 and soliciting sexual conduct/communication with minor by use of technology.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the events reportedly occurred between July 1, 2021, and July 31, 2022.
According to court documents, during their investigation, authorities found the 13-year-old was also sending text messages and videos to the defendant that were sexual in nature.
After obtaining a warrant to search both of their mobile devices, authorities reportedly discovered the defendant and the girl had allegedly exchanged photos and videos of their exposed genitals, along with material depicting other lewd acts.
Ortiz pleaded not guilty to the charges on Nov. 7, 2022, when he received a $50,000 bond.
The defendant is represented by local attorney Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney Willam Cosner is listed as representing the state.
The preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding.
