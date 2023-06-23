A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for next month in Cherokee County District Court for a man accused of attacking an officer with a knife, and having instructed his dog to bite the officer.
Two felony counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon were filed on May 15, 2023, against David Lawrence Owens, 56, Tahlequah.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges during his initial appearance the following day.
Authorities responded to the Oak Park Motel on Downing Street on April 23, 2023, after receiving a report of a physical domestic dispute between Owens and a female, according to reports.
Tahlequah Police Department Lt. Justin Leatherwood, who was off duty at the time, was reportedly already on the scene.
When he attempted to separate the two individuals, Owens tried to hit him.
The defendant then reportedly removed a knife from his pocket and went after the officer.
A civilian who was in the area ran to assist Leatherwood and struck Owens in the head.
During the struggle to remove the knife from Owens, the defendant reportedly called for his dog and instructed him to bite the officer.
Leatherwood was bitten on his right leg and was treated at a local hospital.
Additional authorities arrived and were able to detain Owens.
The preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 10, 2023, with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding.
Owens is represented by court-appointed attorney Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney Rogers Hughes is representing the state.
