A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August for a Park Hill woman accused of issuing a fraudulent check for $2,600.
A felony charge of uttering a forged instrument was filed against Crystal Marie Sampson-Bradford, 36, in Cherokee County District Court on Oct. 27, 2022. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge on March 7, 2023.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on Oct. 11, 2022, the Check Into Cash manager told authorities Sampson-Bradford came into the store, amd presented an Oklahoma driver’s license and a check issued from Atland Recycling Inc. out of Florida for $2,600.
The manager told authorities the defendant said the check was a “flooding reimbursement” from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Store employees then contacted Atland Recycling, and staff informed them the check was fraudulent.
After the manager told Sampson-Bradford they would not cash the check because it was fraudulent, the defendant reportedly became angry and attempted to grab the check out of the manager’s hand, which caused it to rip in half. She then fled the store, according to reports.
The defendant was later apprehended by authorities.
The preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2023, with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding. Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is listed as representing the state.
