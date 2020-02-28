Contrary to popular belief, heart disease is not just a man's disease. I didn't have a column last Sunday because I was tied up with the livestock show, so I'm writing one more article about heart health.
Many people believe the number one disease of women is cancer, but heart disease is the leading cause of death of women in the United States and is responsible for nearly 162,000 deaths each year. In comparison, about 41,000 women die annually from breast cancer. Heart disease is something all women need to take seriously.
Risk factors are conditions or habits that make a person more likely to develop a disease. They also are indicators that can make an existing disease get worse. Some of these factors that are within a person's control include cigarette smoking, high blood cholesterol, being overweight, physical inactivity and diabetes.
Research shows that more than 95 percent of those who succumb to heart disease have at least one of these major risk factors. There are some risk factors that are beyond your control and can't be changed. These include age and a family history of early heart disease. For women, age becomes a risk factor at 55. Women who have gone through early menopause, either naturally or because of having had a hysterectomy, are twice as likely to develop heart disease as women the same age who have not yet gone through menopause.
You may ask why 55 is the magic age for women. This is the timeframe when women tend to develop other risk factors for heart disease. For those whose father or brother had a heart attack before age 55, or if your mother or sister suffered a heart attack before age 65, the odds are not in your favor.
Regardless of your age, background or health status, you have the ability to lower your risk of heart disease. Protecting your heart can be as simple as taking a brisk walk on a regular basis or getting the support needed to maintain a healthy weight.
However, it is imperative to keep in mind that doing one healthy thing will not eliminate the risk of heart disease. To properly protect your heart, you must make changes that address each and every one of the risk factors you have.
Having just one risk factor can double your chances of developing heart disease. Having more than one risk factor is extremely serious because each risk factor can worsen the effects of other factors. Two risk factors increase the chances of developing heart disease fourfold. Your risk is more than tenfold with three or more risk factors.
Lifestyle changes are a great way to lessen these factors. Making lifestyle changes tend to have a longer-lasting success rate if they are made gradually and one at a time. So, take baby steps for your heart!
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
