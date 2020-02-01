Valentine's Day offers local lovers an extra opportunity to express their feelings. Some make it special with a night out on the town or by taking part in a class or event.
And many people may even start celebrating a day early. While the unofficial Galentine's Day is the day before Valentine's Day, some celebrate friendship all the time.
Vintage Attic is having a Galentine Party Feb. 8, 1-4 p.m., featuring sparkly drinks, finger foods, raffles, a photo booth, and more.
A Bloom Flowers & Gifts will have Galentine's Day Design Classes on Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Owner Rian Crager said Friday that a few spots are still open for the hands-on class.
"They will create a hand-tied bouquet, and we'll have snacks, wine and drinks available," said Crager.
Tickets are $40 per person, and interested parties can call to reserve a spot or get tickets through the Facebook event page.
A night at the theater is ideal for show buffs, and Tahlequah offers a couple of choices for Valentine's Day weekend.
The Tahlequah High School theater department will perform "Curtains," a musical comedy "whodunit," on Feb. 13-15, and 20-22 in the Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7. General admission tickets are $10 each, and student and faculty tickets are $5 each. Purchase online at tiger.seatyourself.biz, at the door the night of the show, or call 918-458-4155 for more information.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse continues its season with the classic "Arsenic and Old Lace" on Feb. 14-16 and 21-23 in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center. Tickets are $30 for dinner and the show; $15 for show-only tickets; and $10 for student show-only tickets.
Reservations for dinner and the show must be made by 5 p.m. the Wednesday prior to the show to be attended. Tickets are available at A Bloom and Morris-Cragar florists, and online at www.tcpok.com. Show-only tickets may be purchased at the door.
For those looking to step up their dance moves, the Northeastern State University Spanish Club is holding its third annual Latin Dance Night on Feb. 11. Cha-cha and cumbia lessons will begin at 7 p.m., and the open dance time is 8-10 p.m. in the NSU Event Center. The event is free to NSU students, and $5 for the public.
Folks who prefer a different style of dance can check out the line dancing lessons at Unfinished Studios in Park Hill. Classes are held Thursday nights and cost $10 per person. Send an email to unfinishedstudioofficial@gmail.com or a message on Facebook.
It's the sweetest time of the year for those who look forward to Girl Scout Cookies. Individual sales started Feb. 1, and the booths will pop up in the area on Valentine's Day. Eight varieties of cookies are available, including the new Lemon-Ups, crispy lemon cookies featuring inspiring messages.
Sales go through March 22, and 77 percent of the purchase price stays with the Girl Scout, her troop, and the local council.
For an actual meal, the Valentine's Dinner at Go Ye Village is open to the public. It is set for Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall.
Tickets must be purchased by noon on Feb. 7, and the cost is $15.95. The menu includes: a 10-ounce rib-eye, breaded butterflied shrimp, roasted rosemary potatoes, Parmesan stuffed tomato, garlic knots, roasted sesame club salad, and strawberry Romanoff. Call 918-456-4542.
Oasis Health Food Store will also offer a special dinner on Valentine's night. Seating is limited, and the menu includes the following options: bruschetta, spinach and artichoke dip, Italian wedding soup, spring greens with honey-drizzled pears and date, surf and turf, seared Baja rockfish, grilled T-bone, and strawberry-chocolate cheesecake. Call 918-456-1414 for pricing and reservations.
A Bloom, along with its Galentine's Day event, is partnering with other local businesses to make Valentine's Day shopping easier. Packages include a small A Bloom flower arrangement and a spa pedicure from Vivid Salon and Boutique; or roses from A Bloom and a massage from The Palms Massage & Wellness.
"Our theme this year is 'Spread the love.' We want all of our Tahlequah residents to spread the love this Valentine's Day," said Crager.
Meigs Jewelry next door is also offering a package: Spend at least $199 in the store and get a bouquet of flowers from A Bloom.
"It's our third year to do this," said Meigs owner Todd Mutzig. "Our guys absolutely love it. What better way to give flowers and jewelry for a special day?"
Mutzig recommends the new Kendra Scott spring line and the Love's Crossing pendant or ring, which feature two hearts intertwined with a diamond in the middle.
For the fellows, Meigs has items in stock for all types, and some can be engraved.
"Watches are more popular than ever before, and Luminox is the official watch of the U.S. Navy Seals. They're very rugged and sporty," said Mutzig. "For men's jewelry, leather is extremely popular."
Across the street, Kimberly's Prom and Bridal can help a couple get ready for any special occasion.
"We have tuxedo rental and tuxes in stock for anyone ready to get dolled up or wanting to pop the question," said owner Kimberly Butler. "It doesn't have to be as formal as a tux; we can make it look like a suit."
Butler is also trying to make gift-giving easier by bundling jewelry into affordable sets. They run $15 and $25, which is a savings of 25-50 percent off if the pieces were bought separately.
"We have a few made up, but if they want to switch out, we'll help them. It's real easy for guys to come in," said Butler, who said February is her biggest month for lipstick and her shop has hundreds of brands and colors.
To make a public expression of love, the Tahlequah Daily Press is offering Love Lines. Three ad sizes are available, ranging from $11 to $40. Photos or graphics can be included, and they will be printed in the Feb. 14 edition. To order, call Terri Owens at 918-456-8833 or stop by 106 W. Second St.
Other businesses wishing to announce Valentine's Day specials can contact Heather Ruotolo or Joe Mack during regular business hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.