Heath officials urge patience with vaccine calls

Despite no federal reserve of COVID-19 vaccines to release to states, shots continue to be rolled out in Oklahoma health systems, which need more blood donations as the number of people hospitalized has increased.
Northeastern Health System officials said they are following guidelines for distributing vaccines laid out by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The first allocation NHS received went to front-line health care workers, and the second allocation went to individuals eligible in Phase 2 of the state’s rollout plan, including health care workers providing outpatient care and NHS patients over age 65.
However, since the country has no stockpile of vaccines, NHS and other health care systems are not sure when they will enter the next phase of inoculations.
“We understand how that might present challenges, but NHS takes a measured response and is excited about the 10,500 that have been vaccinated through local providers,” said Brian Woodliff, NHS president and CEO, referring to the lack of a federal reserve of vaccines. “NHS is also prideful in our state in that as of Jan. 25, Oklahoma was ranked sixth in the nation in vaccine distribution, with 322,810 doses administered.”
Also among the local entities administering vaccinations is the Cherokee County Health Department. The Daily Press received calls from readers who said they were having trouble reaching that office. According to Kristin Carollo, public information officer, the CCHD has been receiving an enormous volume of phone calls.
“It could be that so many people are calling in to get information that they’re not able to get through,” said Carollo. “So it may seem like they’re not answering the phone, but they’re just on the phone.”
New appointments are made available on Wednesday evenings and Thursday mornings at the CCHD. Currently both first and second doses are being administered to eligible area residents. The parties currently eligible to receive a vaccine include first responders, health care workers that do not work in the hospital, and people 65 and older.
When CHD will be able to enter its next phase of vaccine distribution depends on when it receives another allocation of vaccines. There is currently no date set, but Carollo said that information will be made available to the public.
“I can tell you there are a large amount of adults who have a comorbidity,” she said. “So whenever that opens up, there could be a very large group of people [requesting appointments]. So we want to make sure our 65-and-older population is able to get that vaccine before we open it up.”
Citizens can sign up to receive notifications and determine their eligibility by using the OSDH’s COVID-19 vaccine registration portal, at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
“Have patience when it comes to the portal,” said Carollo. “We understand that a lot of aspects of COVID have been very frustrating, but the health departments are doing their best to get the vaccine out. We are utilizing every vaccine we have and we’re not wasting any. Those appointments are being taken up pretty quickly, so we ask for people to just have patience. When we get more vaccines from the federal level, that will open up more opportunities for people to schedule appointments and for vaccine providers to provide those vaccines.”
Health care providers and blood banks are still urging blood donations, as well. Critical-care patient stays have spiked during the pandemic, creating a bigger demand for donations. These can be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and used in convalescent plasma donations. Those who have fully recovered from COVID-19 for at least two weeks are encouraged to consider donating plasma, which contains antibodies.
“Convalescent plasma from patients who have already recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 [COVID-19] may contain antibodies against COVID-19,” NHS said in a statement. “Giving this convalescent plasma to hospitalized people currently fighting COVID-19 may help them recover. FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma to be used in hospitalized COVID-19 patients and is being investigated for the treatment of COVID-19.”
NHS said that thanks to the Oklahoma Blood Institute's rethinking how blood products are distributed, the health care system has not seen a shortage in its own blood storage. However, hospitals require blood every day, and the donation of blood can prevent future shortages.
“All blood products are still needed for more than just COVID-19 patients,” according to NHS. “In addition to COVID-19 patients needing convalescent plasma, all other illnesses and injuries continue to occur: car crashes, surgeries and cancers are examples of patients that all require blood products and need willing donors.”
