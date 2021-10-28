HEATING IT UP: Winter fire hazards surface with fireplaces, holiday cooking

Tahlequah Fire Department Chief Casey Baker said area residents should be proactive this fall and winter when it comes to fire safety.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, the months of December through February are the peak months for heating fires.
“Space heaters are the type of equipment most often involved in home heating equipment fires, accounting for more than two of every five fires 44 percent, as well as the vast majority of deaths and injuries in home fires caused by heating equipment,” according to the NFPA.
Baker said local folks need to be prepping for colder months to ensure readiness and prevention.
“It’s time to get your central heating system cleaned and inspected, as it’s that time of the year where it’s the first time to turn those on," he said.
More than 25,000 structure fires and more than 300 deaths are caused by space heaters each year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
“On space heaters, you want to make sure those are surrounded by at least 3 feet of empty space,” said Baker. “Never place clothing-type of objects on or around the space heater, including draperies.”
Chimneys are a heating source responsible for 25,000 fires a year, and those should be cleaned and inspected every September or October.
“If you’re using an open fireplace you want to make sure you have a screen to keep the sparks and fire debris inside,” said Baker.
Fires can happen from third-degree creosote that has built up in the chimney.
The best thing to do if a fire breaks out is to call the nearest fire department and then hang a wet blanket in front of the fireplace. Never pour water down the chimney. Because of the clay tile, water will cause that to break, with damages that could cost in the thousands.
Green wood creates a creosote that causes blockage in the main flue, and proper wood needs to be seasoned for six to eight months. Green wood has a lower BTUs, or British Thermal Units. Those denote the amount of heat required to increase the temperature of 1 pound of water by 1 degree Fahrenheit. Hard woods, such as oak and hickory, have a higher BTU and produce more heat.
The disposal of ashes from a fireplace is important, and homeowners should make sure those are properly extinguished.
“Don’t just discard those because the grass is typically dead in the wintertime; all you’re doing is throwing hot coals onto that. You want to put those in a can, pour water on them, and let them set for a few days before you dispose of the ashes,” said Baker.
Another preventive measure residents should take is to make sure there are carbon monoxide detectors in the home. Carbon monoxide is odorless, invisible and fatal – and Baker said the detectors should be installed at least 1-1/2 feet below the ceiling.
Area residents should make sure they have working smoke detectors in place, as well as emergency family escape plans.
With winter comes holidays, and with holidays, come a lot of home-cooked meals. According to the NFPA, 172,100 structure fires were stared by cooking activities per year in 2012-2016. Structure fires caused by cooking peaked at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“If there is a grease fire, make sure you know how to put it out, and don’t put water on it. The best thing to do is put baking power, baking soda, flour on it, or just cover it,” said Baker.
