Heavier than normal precipitation has caused repeated flooding along the banks of the Illinois River over the past several months, and 2019 is about to go down as one of the wettest years in decades.
Just since Oct. 7, the river has gone past an action stage level to reach flood stage level seven times. The increased height of the water can create problems in a variety of ways.
"Action stage is when the water starts to come out of the banks and starts to create issues for intakes, public access area, cattle, etc.," said Justin Alberty, of Grand River Dam Authority "Flood stage is when it goes just beyond that to fully leave the banks."
Depending on conditions and elevations around the river valley, road closures have been occurring frequently due to high amounts of rain. Those factors have forced the GRDA to keep a close eye on the weather and road conditions, said Alberty.
"It's just been a wet year all around, with large amounts of rainfall in the watershed, right at 80 inches of rain in 2019," he said. "All that water has kept the river flowing pretty well most of the year. So when more rains do come, it doesn't take a lot to raise it again."
Tahlequah, especially, has been waterlogged this year. According to the Oklahoma Climatological Survey, Tahlequah has received more than 71 inches of rain in 2019 alone. It's a significant increase from last year, when the city only saw around 47 inches.
The water level in the Illinois has subsided since it crested at 12.6 feet at the Tahlequah gauge site Sunday. As of late Tuesday afternoon, the river was just below action-stage level at 8.2 feet.
"We'll just have to watch forecast and see what the month of December holds," said Alberty. "Certainly, our Scenic River Operations Office will be watching closely and posting updates that we will share with the public if this wet, rainy cycle we've been in does continue."
This year's rainfall has also had an impact on Lake Tenkiller. Portions of Cherokee and Tenkiller State Parks have been consistently flooded this summer. Heavy rains also closed several campsites around the Fourth of July. While numerous factors contribute to the lake's level, rainfall is a key element. As of late afternoon Tuesday, Tenkiller was 6.89 feet above normal.
For more info on water levels of Illinois River in Tahlequah, visit water.weather.gov. For more information about Tenkiller Lake, visit www.swt.usace.arm.mil.
