The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians is still pursuing gaming operations in Tahlequah, working on property near its old casino that has been closed for several years.
"Since our home is in Tahlequah, we still have aspirations for a gaming facility in Tahlequah," said UKB Chief Joe Bunch. "Right now, it's all pending the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. We're still fighting for our right to gaming. It's unfortunate that sometimes folks forget that we're successors in interest to the historical Cherokee Nation."
In March 2020, the U.S. Northern District Court of Oklahoma ruled the Department of Interior could not take 2.03 acres of land into trust for the UKB for tribal gaming. The case came after a 2012 decision by the DOI assistant secretary to take the parcel of land into trust, at which time the Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Entertainment argued the decision went against previous rulings.
The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act prevents gaming on lands held in trust by DOI after 1988, unless those lands fall within certain statutory exceptions. Judge Gregory Frizzell wrote in opposition to the sectary's conclusion that the UKB should have received an exception because the land is within the tribe's former reservation. Frizzell wrote in his conclusion that "no reservation has ever been established by treaty, Executive Order, or Secretarial Order for the UKB tribe."
With the UKB hoping to see the decision overturned, Bunch said the tribe is cleaning up the 2.03 acres of property next to Walmart in preparation for "either a new casino or whatever may be."
In a January Rules Committee meeting of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council, CN Attorney General Sarah Hill said UKB had sent a notice to the National Indian Gaming Commission that it intended to initiate a gaming at a facility in town, but that the UKB withdrew its notice.
Bunch said the tribe would have to apply for another license with the NIGC if it would like to open a casino in town. A sign currently sits near the old casino property with a rendering for a casino that reads, "New Project Coming Soon…" sponsored by the UKB Corporate Board.
In January, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled a tribal gaming compact the UKB inked with Gov. Kevin Stitt was invalid. The judges said the executive branch of Oklahoma must use one of two methods allowed to negotiate a tribal gaming compact, and that the compact Stitt touted contained different terms than what is permitted.
The UKB had plans based on the compact to establish a gaming facility in Logan County, and Bunch said the tribe hopes to still build a casino there.
"We weren't necessarily named in the lawsuit against the governor. In the same token, the federal authorities approved our compact," he said. "That's a positive sign for us. Again, we're fighting for every opportunity we can get."
There are 574 federally recognized Native tribes in the country. Bunch pointed out the UKB is among them, and he believes attempts to stop it from operating a gaming facility is infringing on its sovereign rights.
"We have certain rights as well," he said. "We are a successor in interest to the historic Cherokee Nation, and we believe we have equal powers and authority. It's unfortunate that people can't see that - that there are two federally recognized tribes in town."
